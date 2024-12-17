Greece-based Heretic has boarded world sales on Stefan Djordjevic’s feature debut Wind, Talk To Me that will make its world premiere in the Tiger Competition at International Film Festival Rotterdam (January 30-February 9, 2025).

Inspired by Djordjevic’s own experiences, the film sees a man go on an introspective journey when reuniting with his family after his mother’s recent death.

Wind, Talk To Me is produced by Dragana Jovovic with Stefan Ivancic and Ognjen Glavonic for Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films, and Djordjevic’s Katunga. It is a co-production with Vanja Jambrovic for Croatia’s Restart, Josko Rutar for Slovenia’s Spok Films and Miha Cernec for Slovenia’s Staragara.

Backers include Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe Programme – Media of the European Union, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, vision sud est and Viba Film.

“Not long ago my mother passed away,” said Djordjevic. “After she passed away, something beautiful emerged from the pain—our family came together in a way we hadn’t before. I began reflecting on how to approach the material I had filmed with my mother.”

Ioanna Stais, head of sales and acquisitions at Heretic, described the film as “a delicate and ethereal tapestry of memory, love, and loss—a film that feels like a whispered secret between past and present.”

Wind, Talk To Me previously participated in the First Cut Lab Re-Act 2023 for films from Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region; and received a special mention in the Industry Village at last year’s Les Arcs Film Festival.