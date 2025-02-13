Highland Film Group has unveiled the first image from Muzzle: City Of Wolves starring Aaron Eckhart, and announced key territory deals and additional casting as it continues sales at EFM this week.

Rights to the thriller about a retired police dog handler who gets pulled back into action to protect his family have closed with Vertigo Releasing for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Capelight Pictures for Germany; YouPlanet Pictures for Spain; and Italian International Film (IIF) for Italy.

Deals have also closed in Benelux (Three Lines Pictures), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Greece (Spentzos Film), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), Eastern Europe (Daro Film Distribution), Middle East (Falcon Films), Turkey (MovieBox), India (Superfine Films), Latin America (California Filmes), and South Africa (Filmfinity).

Joining Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Sully) on the cast are Tanya Van Graan (24 Hours To Live), Karl Thaning (Dredd), Dylan Williams (Samson), and Nicole Fortuin (Netflix’s Heart of the Hunter).

John Stalberg Jr. returns to direct the sequel to the 2023 original that sees Eckhart reprise his role as Jake Rosser, a former K-9 police officer with PTSD. When a gang targets his family, Rosser partners with a new dog as he confronts corrupt officials, drug traffickers, and his own personal demons.

Production recently wrapped in South Africa and Jacob Michael King wrote the screenplay from a story by Carlyle Eubank and Stalberg Jr. The director also produces through his Slow Burn, along with David Frigerio of Broken Open Pictures, Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett for Gramercy Park Media, Stuart Ford, Joshua Harris for Peachtree Media Partners, and Delon Bakker and Kyle Ambrose for Mannequin Pictures.

Muzzle: City Of Wolves executive producers are Tim O’Hair and RuthAnne Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Eubank and David Guglielmo for Slow Burn, Dallas Sonnier for Bonfire Legend, Jatin Desai and Greg Friedman for Peachtree Media Partners, Kyle Smithson, Mark Fasano for Gramercy Park Media, and Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier.

Highland Film Group’s EFM sales slate includes Jess Varley’s sci-fi thriller and upcoming SXSW world premiere The Astronaut starring Kate Mara and Lawrence Fishburne; Martin Campbell’s action thriller Dedication starring Daisy Ridley; Adrian Grunberg’s action thriller Protector with Milla Jovovich; Justin Chadwick’s action thriller Sierra Madre starring Kiefer Sutherland; action crime thriller Wardriver starring Dane DeHaan and Sasha Calle; Allan Ungar’s action-comedy London Calling with Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor.