SAG-AFTRA and its counterparts at Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are finessing language on AI protections as sources said on Tuesday evening the 117-day strike appeared to be entering the final furlong.

Artificial intelligence has been a major bone of contention between the sides, with the actors union demanding strict protections and regulation over use of scans and digital replicas.

According to several sources the studios and streamers represented in the contract talks by AMPTP agreed to modify the way they framed their proposal as talks continued on Tuesday.

In other key bargaining points, it is understood the AMPTP has offered higher minimum rates to around 8% - less than the 11% initially demanded by SAG-AFTRA but higher than the 7% previously offered by the Hollywood companies.

Meanwhile it has emerged that last Friday’s “last, best and final” offer by AMPTP included the offer of a 100% raise in performance bonuses for high-cost streaming series and features that achieve certain viewership and box office targets.

According to reports the ongoing strike, coupled with the now-resolved writers strike, has cost the California economy in the region of $6.5bn since May.

Studio and streamer production involving SAG-AFTRA members has been halted since July and it is believed that an imminent end to the strike will see production resume in January. Independent films in possession of a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement have been shooting or are preparing to shoot.

Last week Paramount Global head Bob Bakish said in the Q3 earnings call that the dual Hollywood strike had cost the company close to $60m in “strike-related idle costs”, with more expected in the fourth quarter.

Warner Bros Discovery and Disney are reporting earnings on Wednesday.