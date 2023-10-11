The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel and said it stands against the “growing spread of antisemitism here in the US and abroad”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the Guild said: “The DGA unequivocally condemns terrorism and joins the many voices in our community decrying the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and violence against innocent civilians.

“We stand against the growing spread of antisemitism here in the US and abroad, and remain committed in our actions, words and deeds to supporting the Jewish people.”

Earlier in the week MRC, the studio behind films like Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, Chloe Domont’s Fair Play, and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, sent a note to its employees in which CEO Scott Tenley and co-founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu said: “MRC condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of Hamas and all terrorism.

”Like President Obama, President Biden, Representative Ritchie Torres, leaders of over 50 countries and the entire New York Times Editorial Board – many of whom have criticized Israel in the past – today we stand unequivocally with Israel.



”And we do not forget the millions of Palestinians who crave peace but are under Hamas rule. We stand with you too in the struggle against Hamas.



“There is no moral equivalence for terrorism and there is no hedging on Hamas. You are seeing pure evil play out. We have resources for anyone that wants to send aid to all those affected in Gaza and in Israel.”

Hamas militants attacked multiple sites in Israel on Saturday killing more than 1,200 Israelis according to the BBC, which has reported that Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory of Gaza have left more than 1,100 dead.