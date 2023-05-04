Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has broken its silence and pushed back with its version of what it offered Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators on behalf of studios and streamers during the recent collapsed talks.

After the first writers strike in 15 years got underway in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, AMPTP issued a document issued to press on Thursday in which it said, “As we have said all along, our companies are committed to finding workable solutions to our ever-changing business for the mutual benefit of those who contribute to its success.”

The document goes over key talking points between the parties such as increased minimum pay, staffing levels, development ”mini-rooms”, residuals and A.I. The WGA has already circulated a chart outlining its version of how the talks ended.

In one example AMPTP asserted that WGA demands for mandatory staffing and length of employment may not align with the creative process, adding: “We don’t agree with applying a one-size-fits-all solution to shows that are unique and different in their approach to creative staffing.”

On the matter of wage increases, AMPTP said its offer is the highest for a first-year increase in more than a quarter of a century. The WGA has said it proposed a 6% increase in minimum rates in the first year, followed by 5% and 5% and said AMPTP countered with 4%-3%-2%.

Specifically on streaming residuals – another bone of contention in the age of streaming – AMPTP said the Guild negotiated a 46% increase in the 2020 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) governing employment terms which would take effect in 2022 and added that in many cases writers have only just begun to see these increases.

It also said the WGA’s proposal on foreign streaming residuals represents a 200% rise on current rates and treats international subscribers the same as US subscribers although subscription fees vary by country and are “substantially less” than US fees in many cases. The WGA claims the parties are far apart in this area.

AMPTP also disputed WGA claims that the companies’ offer on minimum basic wages would amount to approximately $41m a year and asserted the number is closer to $97m per year.

The body also took issue with Guild claims that TV writers’ jobs are being treated as if they are part of a gig economy, arguing that most TV writers are employed on a weekly or episodic basis and receive “substantial fringe benefits that are far superior to what many full-time employees receive for working an entire year”.

On the matter of A.I. the Guild wants to see regulation within the sphere of writing and ensure writers are not replaced by A.I. and said AMPTP rejected its proposal. AMPTP said A.I. raised “hard, important creative and legal questions for everyone” and wants to keep talking.

The AMPTP document appears below: