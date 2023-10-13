Hollywood unions including the East and West chapters of Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) have joined other unions in rallying to support SAG-AFTRA and called upon the studios and streamers to resume contract talks with the actors union.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), American Federation of Musicians (AFM), Teamsters, and Hollywood Basic Crafts joined the call after negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down this week.

“Our members work side-by-side for the same handful of employers, and our unions and guilds collectively stand more united than ever,” the statement read.

“Each day a fair contract addressing actors’ unique priorities is delayed is another day working professionals across our industry suffer unnecessarily. At this point, it should be clear to the studios and the AMPTP that more is needed than proposals which merely replicate the terms negotiated with other unions.

“We collectively demand the AMPTP resumes negotiations in good faith immediately, make meaningful moves at the negotiating table with SAG-AFTRA to address performers’ specific needs, and make the fair deal they deserve.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said Hollywood companies rejected the union’s revenue share proposals.

The union in turn said no to AMPTP’s offer of a success-based bonus agreed upon with WGA and said its needs were very different from those of the writers.

SAG-AFTRA proposed a levy on subscribers, which Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos described as “a bridge too far to add this deep into the negotiation”. The parties still remain far apart on AI regulation, and minimum basic pay.

Friday marks the 92nd day since SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14.

On Monday (October 9) the WGA ratified its new three year contract. The union had been on strike for 148 days since May 2.