Hong Kong is launching a lucrative fund to foster collaborations with European filmmakers and is set to grant chosen projects more than $1m each.

The Hong Kong-Europe-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme is an extension of the existing Hong Kong-Asian programme, which launched at the beginning of 2023.

The government-funded scheme is handled by the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) and promoted by CreateHK, which will introduce the new fund at the European Film Market (EFM) this week.

The initiative will be open to filmmakers from Hong Kong, European and Asian countries, and each eligible film project will receive a grant of up to $1.1m (HK$9m).

FDC chairman Dr. Wilfred Wong, said: “Riding on the success of the first phase, we are so glad that we are further extending our collaboration footprint into Europe.

“This scheme aims to provide funding for film projects co-produced with filmmakers from European and Asian countries, enhancing their exposure in international markets and fostering in-depth exchanges and mutual learning.”

Projects must involve at least one Hong Kong and one European or Asian film practitioner among the three key creative roles: producer, director and screenwriter. They must have also been awarded or nominated in an internationally recognised film festival or local award.

Six out of 10 production categories have to be filled by Hong Kong’s permanent residents, while at least 30% of below-the-line expenditure must be spent in Hong Kong. The Europe-Asian Scheme will open the call for proposals in the second quarter of 2024.

At the EFM, a delegation of three producers and two rising directors from Hong Kong will attend and represent the territory.

The producers comprise Saville Chan (A Light Never Goes Out); Debbie Lam, vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Movie Production Executives Association; and Jacqueline Liu (Tracey, Keep Rolling). The delegation also includes directors Chan Tai Lee (Tomorrow Is Another Day) and Sasha Chuk (Fly Me To The Moon).