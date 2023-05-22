South Korea’s Finecut has closed deals on several titles led by auteur Hong Sangsoo’s In Our Day, which is set to close Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, and his recent Berlinale title in water.

In Our Day sold to France (Capricci), Spain (L’Atalante Cinema) and Greece (Ama Films) ahead of its premiere on May 25. The feature follows an actress and old poet who each host a visitor and dodge questions posed by their guests using food, drink and games.

The prolific filmmaker’s first feature of this year was in water, which premiered in Berlinale’s Encounters section. It has now sold to France (Arizona Films Distribution), Spain (L’Atalante Cinema) and Taiwan (Cola Films), having previously been picked up by The Cinema Guild for North America. It centres on a young actor who travels to an island to direct a short but is unsure of what to shoot until he meets a woman picking up rubbish on the coast.

Finecut also sold features from three rising women directors, including last year’s Critics’ Week closing film Next Sohee by July June, which has been picked up by for Australia (Special Broadcasting Service Corporation), China (Beijing BlueMedia Times Cultural Development) and Spain (La Aventura Cine).

Lee Sol-hui’s debut feature Greenhouse, which picked up multiple awards at last year’s Busan, has sold to France (Art House Films), Japan (Mimosa Films) and Taiwan (AV-JET International), while Lee Ji-eun’s debut feature The Hill Of Secrets has been taken by Plaion Pictures for Germany, Austria, Alto Adige, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg and Switzerland.