The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Hong Sangsoo’s By The Stream from Finecut.



By The Stream follows a lecturer who persuades her uncle to direct her school’s theatrical skit, only for a scandalous incident involving students to throw them both into trouble.

The film debuted at Locarno Film Festival in August, going on to play Melbourne, Toronto, New York and Chicago.

The ICA, which distributes films as well as running its central London cinema, will release By The Stream in UK-Ireland cinemas on January 31.

Hong is director, writer, producer, composer, cinematographer and editor on the film, as with many of his works It is the 32nd feature film from the prolific Hong, and the eighth in the last four years. He won the grand jury prize at Berlin this year for A Traveler’s Needs, and in 2022 for The Novelist’s Film.