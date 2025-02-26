What Does That Nature Say To You by prolific South Korean auteur Hong Sangoo has secured distribution in key European territories following its premiere in Competition at the Berlinale.

Sales agent Finecut has closed deals for France (Arizona Films), Italy (Minerva Pictures) and Spain (L’atalante Cinema) as well as Greece and Cyprus (Ama Films). The film has also been picked up for Taiwan (Cola Films), having previously been sold to the US (The Cinema Guild).

The story centres on a young poet who drops off his girlfriend at her parents’ impressive home and bumps into her family, leading to a day together fuelled by conversation, food and drink.

The cast is led by Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo and Cho Yunhee, who have all featured in Hong’s recent features including A Traveler’s Needs, which won the Silver Bear grand jury prize at last year’s Berlinale.

What Does That Nature Say To You marks Hong’s 33rd film; his eighth to compete for Berlin’s Golden Bear; and his 12th to be invited to the Berlinale. It is produced by Jeonwonsa Film.

The feature ranked joint third in Screen’s Berlin jury grid of international critics.