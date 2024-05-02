Elaine Epstein’s Arrest The Midwife won the top prize at 25th edition of Hot Docs Forum after decision-makers, funders and filmmakers considered 20 pitches in the two-day event in Toronto.

The project, which looks at how the arrest of three midwives serving Amish and Mennonite communities encourages an unlikely group of activists to join the fight for reproductive rights, won CAD 20,000 (USD 14,591).

In total Hot Docs said more than CAD 47,000 (USD 34,291) was handed out at the festival’s international co-financing market event, including CAD 35,000 (USD 25,536) in first look Pitch Prizes, and the CAD 10,000 (USD 7,296) CMF-Hot Docs Forum Canadian Pitch Prize, presented in partnership with the Canada Media Fund.

Elizabeth Radshaw, industry programmes director, said: “We take great pride in witnessing how our flagship event remains a gathering hub for our community, fostering the reimagining of the marketplace of the future.”

first look Pitch Prizes

Financed by participants of Hot Docs’ first look, the curated access programme for philanthropic investors in documentaries, awards prizes directly to the filmmakers.

First prize of CAD 20,000 (USD 14,591): Arrest The Midwife (WT, USA)

Dir. Elaine Epstein

Pdrs. Elaine Epstein, Robin Hessman, Ruth Ann Harnisch; Underdog Films, Inc.

The arrest of three midwives serving Amish and Mennonite communities spurs an unlikely group of activists to join the fight for reproductive rights.

Second prize of CAD 10,000 (USD 7,296): Autumn Of The Patriarch (Nor-Fr-Fin-Cro)

Dir. Anna Bogoliubova

Pdrs. Torstein Grude Ruwê Yuxinawá, Oddleiv Vik, Raphael Pëlissou, Valérie Montmartin, Iikka Vehkalahti, Sinisa Juricic; Piraya Film AS (Nor), Little Big Story (Fr), IV Films (Fin), Nukleus Film (Cro)

Explores the survival strategies of people who live inside the modern Russian dictatorship.

Third prize of CAD 5,000 (USD 3,648): Under The Flags, The Sun (Par-Arg)

Dir. Juanjo Pereira

Pdrs. Paula Zyngierman, Ivana Urízar, Gabriela Sabaté, Leandro Listorti, Juanjo Pereira; Cine Mio / Ivana Urízar (Par), MaravillaCine (Arg), Sabaté Films (Par), Juanjo Pereira (Par)

Reconstructs Paraguay’s untold history using film material found around the world, delving into Alfredo Stroessner’s dictatorship—among Latin America’s longest—with traces still felt today.

CMF-Hot Docs Forum Canadian Pitch Prize

Presented in partnership with the Canada Media Fund.

The CAD 10,000 (USD 7,296) cash prize awarded to the best Canadian pitch is intended to go towards the production and completion of the winning project.

This Land Of Ours

Dir. Ngardy Conteh George

Pdrs. Ngardy Conteh George, Alison Duke; Oya Media Group Inc.

The Cuban Hat Award

Offers “real cash, no strings attached” support for powerful and unique projects, to the best pitch. This year’s contributions including a 100% match from Hot Docs resulted in CAD 2,140 (USD 1,561).

Anatomy Of A Life (USA)

Dir. Emma Francis-Snyder

Pdr. Tiffany Fisher Love; Anatomy of a Life LLC.

A hybrid film that explores the end of life, as imagined by the dying and as experienced by the ones they are leaving behind.

Best Decision Maker Award:

Rasha Salti from ARTE France – La Lucarne.

Hot Docs continues through May 5.