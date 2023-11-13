Canadian producer Hussain Currimbhoy has been appointed artistic director of Toronto’s Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

Shane Smith departed from the role in June after eight years and Currimbhoy will assume the position immediately. In the role, he will oversee programming for the film festival in addition to Toronto’s Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and educational programme Docs for Schools.

Currimbhoy is a producer, director and film curator with credits on Praying For Armageddon; And, Towards Happy Alleys; and Venice 2023 premiere Hollywoodgate.

In the festival world, he has worked for Sundance Film Festival, Sheffield DocFest, Melbourne International Film Festival, Nordisk Panorama Film Festival, Doc 10, and the Red Sea International Film Festival. Currimbhoy also spearheaded the curation of the independent Swedish festival Gåsebäck Film Festival which launched this year.

Hot Docs has also promoted Heather Haynes to director of festival programming, previously an associate director, effective immediately.

The 2024 edition of Hot Docs takes place April 25-May 5.

On taking over the role, Currimbhoy said: “Our aim is to deepen our Festival and year-round programming to provide even more opportunities for our audiences to engage with the best of documentary film in all its forms.

“I am excited to get started and to continue this vital endeavour of showcasing creative, unique docs by the world’s most exciting filmmakers in Toronto, while also sharing the richness of Canada’s extraordinary, diverse talent with the world.”