The 10 Hot Docs programmers who abruptly resigned from the Canadian documentary festival this week have explained their departure, claiming they “were expected to work in an ever-changing, chaotic, unprofessional and discriminatory environment”.

The programmers issued a statement on social media on Tuesday morning more than an hour before the festival unveiled the programme for the 2024 edition running April 25-May 5.

In an excerpt from a statement to Screen the festival said, ”Hot Docs is not in a position to comment on internal personnel matters due to a variety of confidentiality concerns.”

The programmers’ noted three reasons that turned the “once welcoming programming environment… into a toxic workplace”. The reasons were “a lack of respect for business communication; team voices not being heard and/or being dismissed; and contracts breached across various programmes”.

Screen reported the mass exit on Monday. The festival confirmed the news later in the day, adding that artistic director Hussain Currimbhoy had left on March 20 for “personal reasons”.

Programmers Samah Ali, Vivian Belik, Jesse Cumming, Angie Driscoll, Margaret Pereira, Gabor Pertic, Kaitlynn Tomaselli, Myrocia Watamaniuk, Mariam Zaidi, and Yiqian Zhang announced they were leaving in coordinated social media posts on Monday.

In its statement to Screen on Tuesday Hot Docs said: ”Hussain [Currimbhoy] stepped down from his role as artistic director on March 20th due to personal reasons.

”As was stated at this morning’s press conference by president Marie Nelson and director of festival programming Heather Haynes, we are holding the door open for any programmers who would like to return this year or for future festivals.”

Haynes is leading the programming department in the wake of Currimbhoy’s departure.