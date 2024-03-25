In a shock move, 10 Hot Docs programmers are exiting the Canadian documentary festival en masse ahead of this year’s edition which is due to begin on April 25.

Samah Ali, Vivian Belik, Jesse Cumming, Angie Driscoll, Margaret Pereira, Gabor Pertic, Kaitlynn Tomaselli, Myrocia Watamaniuk, Mariam Zaidi, and Yiqian Zhang announced they were leaving on social media on Monday.

The 2024 edition of the largest documentary festival in North America runs in Toronto from April 25-May 5.

Most of the programmers have been at Hot Docs for four years or less and in some cases just one year. However, Watamaniuk, senior international programmer, features, joined in 2001, and Driscoll, senior international programmer, features and shorts, arrived in 2003, and leave the festival after over 20 years.

Pertic, international programmer, features, has been at Hot Docs since 2010, and Zaidi, international programmer, shorts, and Canadian programmer, features and shorts, since 2016.

“I have made the heartbreaking choice to exit the 2024 Hot Docs Festival,” each wrote in a prepared statement. “I do so with 9 of my fellow colleagues, listed below. I will continue to fight for films and filmmakers – they are the bedrock of all film festivals, and the reason I do this job.”

Artistic director Hussain Currimbhoy joined last November to lead the festival programming team, as well as Toronto’s Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, and educational initiative Docs for Schools.

He had previously served as a programmer at Sundance, Sheffield DocFest, Melbourne Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, among others, and launched Gåsebäck Film Festival in Sweden last year. As a producer the Canadian’s credits include the Taliban documentary and 2023 Venice premiere Hollywoodgate.

Hot Docs had not replied to a request for comment at time of writing.