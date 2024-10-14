Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will star in Craig Brewer’s upcoming musical drama Song Sung Blue for Focus Features.

Focus developed the project and holds worldwide rights, and Universal Pictures International will distribute outside North America.

Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi round out cast alongside Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs, Song Sung Blue follows two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band.

John Davis and John Fox are producing for Davis Entertainment along with Brewer. Erika Hampson and Kohs serve as executive producers.

Focus has a busy awards season and just released Morgan Neville’s Pharrell Williams documentary Piece By Piece. Coming up is Edward Berger’s Vatican thriller Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, and Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu reimagining.

The studio is also behind Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming crime thriller Black Bag starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, Yorgos Lanthimos’s next film Bugonia starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Chloé Zhao’s next feature Hamnet starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and the third instalment of the Downton Abbey franchise.

Focus recently announced Daniel Day-Lewis’s return to acting in the upcoming film Anemone, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis in his feature directorial debut.