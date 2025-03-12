Production is underway in Hungary on Laszlo Illes’s horror Ever After, starring Malcolm McDowell.

Written by Hungarian filmmaker Illes with Laszlo Krisztian Gera, the film depicts a group of women celebrating a bachelorette party in an isolated forest cabin, who are confronted by bloodthirsty lunatics who believe they are classic fairy tale characters.

McDowell plays The Frog King, with Bonnie Aarons as The Witch, Michael Berryman as The Hunstman, Kane Hodder as The Big Bad Wolf and Mark Sheppard as The Ringmaster.

Illes is producing the film for US firm Intergalactic Pictures, with Roy McClurg, Fahd Habeeb, Jeremy Hirsch and Marci Matthews. Las Vegas-based OneTwoThree Media launched worldwide sales on the film at last month’s European Film Market.

US-based Illes is a genre specialist, having directed features including 2017 horror The Basement and 2024 thriller Haunting Trophies, as well as Second World War drama The Shepherd in 2019. Ever After is his first feature with a majority international cast, solely in English language.