Fresh from the Cannes premiere of action thriller I, The Executioner, South Korean filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan is preparing to shoot espionage action feature HUMINT later this year.

Filming is set to begin in October with a cast including Zo In-sung, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon and Nana. Produced by Filmmakers R&K it will be distributed by NEW.

HUMINT stands for Human Intelligence, a term used in the military to refer to the collection of information through people rather than gathering intelligence via more technical means.

The story will depict North and South Korean secret agents clashing while uncovering crimes occurring at the Vladivostok border.

Ryoo is a leading filmmaker in South Korea, whose titles include box-office hits Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu and Veteran as well as Crying Fist, which won the Fipresci prize when it played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2005.

He was back in Cannes last month for the world premiere of I, The Executioner, a sequel to Veteran, which played in the Midnight Screenings strand of the festival. A release date has yet to be set but is understood to be planned for the second half of 2024.

HUMINT will reunite Ryoo with actor Zo, which previously starred in Escape from Mogadishu and Smugglers. He will play the role of Manager Zo of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

Co-star Park Jeong-min, who was also in Smugglers, will play a captain of North Korea’s State Security Department. Working with Ryoo for the first time, Park Hae-joon is known for 12.12: The Day, which ranked as the biggest film at the South Korea box office in 2023. He will portray consulate-general of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Vladivostok.

Nana, the stage name of performer Im Jin-ah, will play a waitress in North Korean restaurant. Nana is known as a member of girl group After School who previously appeared in 2017 film The Swindlers and 2022’s Confession.