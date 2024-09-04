See-Saw Films producer Iain Canning, Barnaby Thompson, producer of Wayne’s World, An Ideal Husband and director of the St Trinian’s films, and Boiling Point actor Ray Panthaki have been elected to Bafta’s film committee.

Canning’s See-Saw credits include The King’s Speech, The Power Of The Dog and Apple TV series Slow Horses.

They have been elected by the Bafta membership, made up of 12,000 creatives from across the screen industries.

Journalist and broadcaster Jason Solomons has been re-elected.

They join chair Anna Higgs and deputy chair Emily Stillman, as well as Anthony Andrews, Julie La’Bassiere, David Proud, and Nainita Desai.

Producers Caroline Levy and Alison Barnett have been newly-elected to the TV committee.