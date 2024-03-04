Hollywood below-the-line unions began contract renewal talks with studio, networks and streamers on Monday and have made it clear they are prepared to strike should the parties fail to agree terms by July 31.

The warning, issued on Sunday at a rally of union workers in Burbank, north of Hollywood, comes as the US film industry is still reckoning with the aftermath of last year’s ‘Hot Labour Summer’ which saw actors and writers go on strike for five months.

IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), Teamsters and the Hollywood Basic Crafts umbrella group are sitting down with AMPTP (Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers) at the latter’s headquarters in Sherman Oaks, California.

Initially the unions will negotiate jointly over basic contract provisions including basic pay, healthcare and pensions. It is understood they will also negotiate for the equivalent of a streaming residual to be paid into their benefit plans as crew workers and below-the-line are unable to receive individual payment for residuals.

After that each will split into separate talks with AMPTP for their particular contracts.

Artificial intelligence is also likely to figure in the upcoming talks as the technology’s ramifications are vast and impact most work places.

The last time the parties negotiated back in 2021, IATSE secured a 3% minimum pay rise in each year of the contract, and boosts to healthcare and pension benefits.

The weekend’s “Many Crafts, One Fight” rally heard from multiple unions as attendees chanted the slogan, “Nothing moves without the crew”. Writers Guild Of America and SAG-AFTRA leadership and members attended the gathering.