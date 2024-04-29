IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), the US union which represents some 170,000 below-the-line entertainment industry workers, resumed basic agreement general negotiations on Monday.

The talks come after all 13 of IATSE’s West Coast local chapters reached tentative agreements on matters specific to them with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The list of IATSE demands includes increases to wages, residuals, pension and health contributions, protections against AI, quality of life conditions, job security, and the establishment of a 401(k) retirement plan in addition to the existing pension.

Basic agreement general negotiations are scheduled to run through May 16.

By starting the negotiating process with local chapters in March, union leadership wanted to carve out sufficient time to agree terms on a new contract before the current three-year agreement expires on July 31.

The hope is to avoid another disruptive work stoppage after last year’s writers and actors strike shut down Hollywood production for six months.

International vice president Mike Miller said, “Our locals’ craft-specific issues required the employers’ attention, and at the table we’re seeing improved engagement and dialogue. That indicates the studios’ negotiators have different marching orders this contract cycle. This approach will be helpful as we continue our negotiations over the next few weeks.”

Negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement (ASA) will start on May 20th and are set to run through May 31.

Teamsters and Basic Crafts engage are expected to begin their talks with AMPTP in early June.