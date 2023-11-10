International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has apologised for the “hurtful slogan” displayed by activists in a surprise protest during its opening night ceremony last night (Thursday, November 9).

During a speech by IDFA artistic director Orwa Nyrabia, three activists took to the stage holding a sign with the words ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’,

Israeli news website Haaretz has reported that members of the audience applauded the action, with Nyrabia joining that applause. However, as part of a festival statement today, Nyrabia has said he did not see the slogan, and was clapping “to welcome freedom of speech.”

The slogan has become a rallying cry of pro-Palestinian protests during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in which over 200 Israeli and international hostages are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, over a month on. But it is a contentious phrase considered anti-Semitic by some, a call for an independent Palestinian state by others.

The festival has today issued a 600-word statement regarding the disruption, saying: “That slogan does not represent us, and we do not endorse it in any way. We are truly sorry that it was hurtful to many.”

“It was a difficult journey towards the opening night. Like every other cultural institution, IDFA is trying to be respectful and useful and that is not easy within the current political climate,” continued the statement.

“We sincerely opted for an approach that is open, that respects everybody, every pain, and provides a safe platform for all voices. It is a difficult and a risky approach, and it does not make any side particularly happy with us. But, we believe in this position being necessary, being the role and the true meaning of a documentary film festival.”

In Nyrabia’s part of the statement, he says he spoke about this “open position” during the ceremony.

“As I was moving to the next part of the event, I heard chants from the balcony, and people took the stage. The slogan written on the banner held by the young protesters, which later was reported as very visible to the audience but not to me on stage, is a triggering statement and an offensive declaration for many, regardless of who carries it,” wrote Nyrabia.

“It does not represent IDFA, and was and will not be endorsed. I apologise for not paying attention to the banner in the moment. I clapped to welcome freedom of speech, and not to welcome the slogan. I only learned about the slogan on the banner from the team as I went backstage when the opening film started.”

IDFA runs from November 3 to November 19.