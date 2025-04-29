IDFA stalwart Isabel Arrate Fernandez has been appointed as the festival’s next artistic director, taking over from Orwa Nyrabia whose seven-year term ends on July 1.

Arrate Fernandez has over 20 years of experience at International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), most recently as deputy artistic director since 2020.

She also recently stood down from a lengthy stint as executive director of the IDFA Bertha Fund (which supports documentary from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Oceania), and was also head of IDFA’s filmmaker support department.

The 38th edition of the festival will run from November 13-23.

In her new position, Arrate Fernandez will oversee the festival programme, including its industry, talent and educational strands, as well as the programme at IDFA’s new year-round home in the Vondelpark Pavilion.

She reportedly came through several rounds of interviews for the post, for which a large number of other candidates also applied.

Arrate Fernandez is expected to work closely alongside IDFA’s long-serving managing director, Cees van’t Hullenaar.

Marry de Gaay Fortman, chairman of IDFA’s supervisory board, commented: “Her vision, her way of thinking and her ideas convinced both the supervisory board and the advisory and selection committees that she is the right candidate for this position. We are confident that Isabel will take IDFA one step further, especially in the artistic field, both nationally and internationally.”

Arrate Fernandez is the third woman to lead IDFA. The festival was cofounded by Ally Derks in 1988 who stayed as artistic director until 2016. Artist and filmmaker Barbara Visser was interim director in 2017 before Orwa Nyrabia, the only maln so far to hold the role, took over in 2018.

“Powerhouse”

The early response from documentary professionals to her appointment has been positive.

“Isabel Arrate Fernandez following up Orwa Nyrabia is not only great for continuity in these shaky times but also inspiring,” said Esther van Messel, founder and CEO of Swiss sales agent, distributor, producer and funder First Hand Films. “She’s a powerhouse with a true sense of documentaries and the world they are made in. Arrate Fernandez will bring a new look at what can be improved and keep what has worked well already. Her appointment is great news.”

Nordic-based documentary consultant and former senior IDFA programmer and Martijn te Pas added: “It is good for both IDFA and for Isabel. Isabel has been instrumental in helping the organisation. Before Orwa came, IDFA was in a state of transition and Isabel was very smart and diplomatic and, at the same time, had the natural authority to play a role in that transitional time.

“She has an amazing network,” he continued. “The IDFA Bertha Fund has been so vital and she has let it grow so much. She is a quiet force – the kind of leader you would want everywhere these days.”