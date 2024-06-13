IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Tyler Taormina’s Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point following its world premiere in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Michael Cera, Francesca Scorsese, Gregg Turkington, Elsie Fisher, and Maria Dizzia star in the feature from American filmmaker collective Omnes Films about an Italian-American family’s rambunctious seasonal holiday gathering.

Cera, Krista Minto, Taormina, David Croley Broyles, Duncan Sullivan, and Michael Davis produced, while the executive producers include Crypto Castle Productions, Puente Films, Parsifal Pictures and Dweck Productions.

Adam Koehler for IFC Films brokered the deal with Lorna Lee Torres for Magnify on behalf of the filmmakers.

IFC Films plans a November 15 theatrical release for Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point, which AMC Networks’ film group head Scott Shooman called “a unique and immersive approach into something so personal”.