IFC Films and Sapan Studio have acquired North American rights to Sundance dramedy Ghostlight as the Sundance deals continnue to trickle in heading into the closing weekend.



Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan directed the story of a melancholic construction worker who joins a local production of Romeo And Juliet and addresses a recent tragedy when the play mirrors his own life.

Ghostlight debuted in Premieres on opening day and screens again on Friday and throughout the weekend. The real-life acting family of Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen and their daughter Katherine Mallen Kupferer star alongside Dolly De Leon.

IFC Films plans a theatrical release this year after Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks’ film group, brokered the deal alongside Josh Sapan for Sapan Studio with Jason Ishikawa for Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.

Thompson, Pierce Craven, Chelsea Krant, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker and Alex Wilson produced Thompson and O’Sullivan’s second feature following their debut, 2019 SXSW selection Saint Frances.