IFC Films and Sapan Studio have acquired US rights to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) selection The Luckiest Man In America starring Paul Walter Hauser.

The true-life story takes place in May 1984 as an unemployed ice cream truck driver from Ohio participates in the game show Press Your Luck and arouses the suspicions of network executives when he goes on a winning streak.

The cast includes David Strathairn, Shamier Anderson, Walton Goggins, Maisie Williams, Haley Bennett, and Johnny Knoxville. IFC Films is planning a 2025 theatrical release.

Samir Oliveros directed from a screenplay co-written by Maggie Briggs and Oliveros.

Amanda Freedman served as producer, and the executive producers are Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Andrew Hevia, Hauser, Ron Black, Sara McFarlane, Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Sophia Banks, Divya Shahani, Arun Thapar, Roger Lolly, Juan Pablo Solano, and Simón Beltrán.

Scott Shooman negotiated the deal for IFC Films with Josh Sapan for Sapan Studio, and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.