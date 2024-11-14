Screen has learned the board of IFTA, organisers of the American Film Market (AFM), will meet in the first week of December to discuss a letter from leading US sales companies asserting that they will not return to Las Vegas for the 2025 edition and are planning their own event in Los Angeles.

A joint communication from Lionsgate International, Neon International, FilmNation, AGC Studios, Voltage Pictures, WME Independent, Black Bear and The Veterans on Thursday said the overriding view of their staff and buyers was that the Palms Casino Resort, which hosted last week’s inaugural event in Las Vegas, was “not the right location for a major film market and that The Palms is not a fit for purpose venue”.

The group said that while they preferred a single event catering to the entire market, they were ready to set up their own sales meetings and screenings, most likely immediately prior to the dates of the official AFM so buyers could attend both events.

Should IFTA (Independent Film & Television Alliance) return the market to the Los Angeles area, the companies said they would consider participating. Screen understands that while IFTA board members communicate regularly, they will convene formally early next month to discuss the matter.

Board chairman Clay Epstein said in a statement, “We are all passionate about our industry and keeping it strong. This continues to signify that a market in November is crucial to all of our businesses. We appreciate the transparency and opinions of these companies, and the points they have conveyed will be part of our discussions as the IFTA Board of Directors plans for the future.”

While AFM has traditionally accommodated the entire gamut of sales companies and their clients, the impact of a major market without leading US sales companies would deliver poor optics for IFTA.

As if that were not enough to contend with, Epstein and IFTA president and CEO Jean Prewitt are also aware that Toronto International Film Festival, which takes place in September, is moving ahead with plans to launch a market in 2026 backed by the federal government.

Screen spoke to dozens of attendees in Las Vegas last week and while a number expressed satisfaction with the set-up, the majority said they wished to return to the Los Angeles area. Among reasons given was the need to keep the event in the heart of Hollywood so buyers and other participants could add on meetings at studios, streamers and agencies after their AFM activities.

There were additional complaints about long lines for the lifts, the smell of smoke on the Palms casino floor, and limited food options. Buyers from cooler climates reiterated their perennial preference to be near the beach.

Santa Monica has hosted the AFM for decades, however in recent years the level of complaints has grown as buyers bemoaned the fact that venues were too spread out across the beach town, eating into schedules.

Last year the griping increased after longtime market venue The Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel did not renew its lease and AFM relocated to Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica. Attendees complained about crammed lifts, the “pokey” hotel, and noise from striking hotel workers outside every morning.