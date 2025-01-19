Brazilian historical drama I’m Still Here starring Golden Globe winner Fernanda Torres debuted to an excellent $25,082 per-screen average in a low-grossing Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the US box office.

Released through Sony Pictures Classics, Walter Salles’ drama about a matriarch whose husband disappears during the Brazilian dictatorship in 1970 earned $125,409 on five screens, rising to a $153,078 running total.

Disney reported that Mufasa: The Lion King is projected to gross $15.5m over four days and will stand at $209.8m after five weekends.

That would see it reclaim number one in its fifth weekend, ahead of Sony/TriStar’s female-led R-rated comedy One Of Them Days, which opened well on a projected $14m over four days.

Keke Palmer and SZA in her acting debut play friends who experience a wild day trying to avoid eviction. Lawrence Lamont directed and the production reportedly cost $14m.

Overall this was one of the lowest-grossing MLK holiday weekends, with all releases accounting for approximately $100m.

Blumhouse and Universal’s horror Wolf Man debuted at number three on a disappointing $12m through Monday, mitigated somewhat by a reported $25m production cost. Leigh Whannell directed Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in the tale of a family man who transforms into a monster on a weekend getaway.

Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 ranks fourth on a projected $11m after four days for a $218.9m cumulative gross. Last weekend’s champion Den Of Thieves: Pantera tumbled 56.1% and four slots to number five in its second session through Lionsgate on a forecast $7.8m over four days for $27.3m.

In its fourth weekend, Focus Features is projecting a $5.1m four-day haul for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu in seventh place, bringing the running total to $90.2m.

A24’s period drama The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet and starring Adrien Brody – both also Golden Globe winners – is projected to add $2.4m over four days from 338 to reach $5.9m after five weekends. The story of an architect who flees post-war Europe and strikes up an adversarial relationship with a wealthy patron held firm at number 11. It is also playing in 70mm and Imax and will continue to expand this week.

Greg Kwedar’s prison drama Sing Sing starring Colman Domingo returned to theatres this weekend where it played in 560 sites at the same time as it was made available to more than one million prisoners across 46 states. Ranking 15th, it earned $289,829 through A24, combining with 2024 grosses for $3.1m.

The distributor also has Halina Reijn’s Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in release. In its fourth session the erotic drama fell two places to number 10 and is projected to add $2.5m over four days for $25.8m.

Bleecker Street reported that Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste as a misanthrope is earning $190,874 from 121 screens over four days to settle on $420,828 after two sessions, ranking 24th.

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora at number 23 is adding $227,100 over four for $14.8m after 14 weekends, while Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig ranks 32nd and is on course to earn $44,155 over four for $438,256 after eight.

Mubi opened Grand Theft Hamlet, a documentary from Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls who staged the Shakespeare play within the confines of the video game Grand Theft Auto. It arrived at number 29 on $79,000 from 75 theatres.