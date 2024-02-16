Together Films has snapped up key deals for Naqqash Khalid’s In Camera, including for its home territory.

Conic will release the film in the UK and Ireland in cinemas this summer; while further distribution has been secured for Spain (FilmIn) and Scandinavia (Non-Stop Entertainment).

Together is conducting further sales in Berlin this week.

A debut from UK filmmaker Khalid, In Camera launched at Karlovy Vary in July, going on to play London and Thessaloniki.

It follows a young actor in a cycle of nightmarish auditions, who takes it upon himself to find a new role. The film unites six Screen Stars of Tomorrow: writer-director Khalid, actors Nabhaan Rizwan, Amir El-Masry, Rory Fleck Byrne and Antonio Aakeel, and cinematographer Tasha Back.

Juliette Larthe produced for Prettybird with Mary Burke for Public Dreams, with financing from BBC Film and the BFI, in association with Uncommon Creative Studio.

“We were keen to find a partner that would deliver a theatrical offer that honoured the big screen experience that Naqqash has created. The team at Conic understood the unique position of this film and the key themes that it speaks to,” said Sarah Mosses, founder and CEO of Together Films.