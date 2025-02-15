T A P E Collective has acquried UK and Ireland rights to Stéphane Ly-Cuong’s French musical comedy In The Nguyen Kitchen from Paris outfit The Party.

Further deals have been done with DISTRI7 for Benelux, Big Rights in Spain, First Hand Films in Switzerland, Kitchen Films in Italy, Estofilm in the Baltics and Encore Inflight for airlines.

In The Nguyen Kitchen is about a French-Vietnamese actress who dreams of becoming a successful musical star to the dismay of her mother who prefers she follow a more serious path. The two end up growing closer within the intimate confines of the family’s Vietnamese restaurant as a big audition approaches. The film stars Clotilde Chevalier, Anh Tran Nghia, Gael Kamilindi with Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies.

The filmwon the audience award at French festivals Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival, Compiègne’s Plurielles Festival and Vevey International Funny Film Festival.

Produced by Amélie Quéret for Respiro Productions, The Party’s sister company Jour2Fête will release the film in France on March 5, 2025.

The Party is also at EFM with Charlotte Devillers and Arnaud Dufeys’ We Believe You, a world premiere in Perspectives about a woman in a legal battle to gain custody of her children and protect them from their father before it is too late.