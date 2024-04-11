Tribeca Enterprises, Portuguese broadcast company SIC and its streaming platform OPTO, and the City of Lisbon have announced the first European-edition of Tribeca Festival.

Tribeca Festival Lisboa will take place from October 17-19 and will comprise an opening night followed by a two-day event on Lisbon’s waterfront. Patty Jenkins, Whoopi Goldberg and Griffin Dunne have signed on as headline speakers.

Cara Cusumano, Tribeca’s SVP of programming and festival director, will lead programming with SIC and OPTO, and former WarnerMedia executive and executive producer Tony Gonçalves.

The roster will include a curated collection of Portuguese and international films, live talks with Portuguese and international talent, immersive installations, and networking opportunities.

The main venue will be Beato Innovation District on the River Tagus, a cultural hub for start-ups.

“At its core, Tribeca is about uplifting a community of artists – whether that community is below 14th Street in Manhattan or across the Atlantic Ocean in Lisbon,” said Tribeca Enterprises co-founder Robert De Niro.

The organisation’s first international expansion came with Doha Tribeca Film Festival from 2009-12. Tribeca also holds annual events in Los Angeles and in Miami.