Dutch outfit Incredible Film has taken on world sales rights for Maurice Trouwborst’s romantic comedy About Women, which is produced by Millstreet Films, the makers of hit Dutch series Máxima.

About Women follows six women at different stages of their lives and has a cast including Hannah Hoekstra, Holly Mae Brood and Caro Lenssen. The film is a remake of German hit Wonderfully Beautiful that garnered 100,000 in admissions at the Dutch box office when it was released through Independent Films in 2024.

Trouwborst’s recent credits include sci fi movie Captain Nova and sci-fi youth series Zenith.

Incredible Film will also present Lodewijk van Lelyveld’s drama Red Flags and Erwin van den Eshof’s romantic comedy Love Fail Repeat at the European Film Market in Berlin this month, where the trailers for all three films will screen at the EFM Reel Time.

Also on Incredible’s Berlin slate is Amsterdamned II, the crime horror sequel by cult director Dick Maas. Incredible will have first footage of the film, now in post, at the EFM. Splendid has already taken Dutch and German rights.