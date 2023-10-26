UK sales and production outfit Independent Entertainment has landed key territories for Christmas slasher It’s A Wonderful Knife.

The film has sold to Germany (Capelight), Italy (DNC) and Spain (Twelve Oaks); deals with France and Portugal are imminent. Tragedy Girls filmmaker Tyler MacIntyre directs the feature, which world premiered at LA’s Beyond Fest earlier in October.

Yellowjackets’ Jane Widdop stars in the lead role, as a teenager grappling with the aftermath a year on from saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve. In a nightmare parallel universe she discovers that without her, things could be much worse; she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer.

Joel McHale and Justin Long also star, with a script by Michael Kennedy.

As previously announced, a theatrical release via RLJE/Shudder is set for more than 900 screens in North America on November 10.

Independent Entertainment, which executive produced the film, has also closed deals in Benelux (Just Entertainment), Middle East (Falcon), Poland (Best Film), Switzerland (Praesens), and Taiwan (Cai Chang).

LA-based Divide/Conquer and US producer Seth Caplan produced in association with the UK’s Fourth Culture Films.