Indian Paintbrush founder Steven Rales has acquired Criterion and Janus Films in a private transaction.

Screen understands the leadership and mission of the companies will not change.

“We have grown our brands and audience with dedication to a set of values reflected in the films we release, the way we release them, and the way we conduct our business with our valued partners around the world,” said Peter Becker, president of Criterion and Janus Films.

“We are excited to continue that legacy and pursue new opportunities now available through this relationship.”

Sister companies Janus and Criterion are longtime champions of global classic cinema. Janus operates a library and also distributes, while Criterion is the home video label alongside Criterion Channel.

Last year the companies established Janus Contemporaries to present home-video editions of first-run releases after streaming on the Criterion Channel.

Rales has backed the films of Wes Anderson and other auteurs through his Indian Paintbrush production and financing company.

Further details were not available at time of writing.

Separately, Janus Films and regular distribution partner Sideshow Films announced earlier on Monday they had acquired North American rights to Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Competition selection All We Imagine As Light.