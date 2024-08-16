Osgood Perkins’s horror film Longlegs has crossed $100m at the global box office including a $72m North American gross through Neon, consolidating its status as the highest-grossing American independent film of the year to date.

The film starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage has amassed $31m from international territories licensed by Black Bear Pictures.

The UK, where Black Bear distributed directly, leads the field on $10m.

Longlegs is yet to open in a number of major regions and territories including Latin America and Italy. Black Bear’s sister company Elevation Pictures distributed the film in Canada which accounts for just over $7m of the North American gross

C2’s Dave Caplan financed and produced alongside Cage, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.

Longlegs opened over July 12-14 weekend on $22.4m in a company record for Neon and eventually overtook Parasite’s $53.4m final gross to rank as Neon’s top earner in North America.

After its third week it overtook A24’s Talk To Me on $48.3m to rank as the highest-grossing independent horror of the last 10 years.

Perkins is reuniting with Neon, C2 and Black Bear for his next film, Stephen King adaptation The Monkey starring Theo James, which will be released in February 2025.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Range and Chris Ferguson of Oddfellows are producing alongside James Wan and Dave Caplan for C2.

Neon will also release Perkins’s Keeper starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, and will reunite with Monroe on They Follow, the sequel to David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows.

The company’s Berlinale selection Cuckoo from Tilman Singer grossed $3m when it opened last weekend.