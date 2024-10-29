Los Angeles-based producer and global sales executive Pia Patatian has launched production, sales and financing company Concord Studios on the eve of AFM.

Patatian, who most recent served as president of worldwide sales at Arclight Films and SVP of sales at Capstone Pictures, secured private backing for her company and plans to bring 12-15 features a year to the global marketplace, focused on high-quality, director-driven films for theatrical audience.

The inaugural slate is led by Barry Levinson’s JFK conspiracy feature Assassination starring Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, and Al Pacino.

Oscar-winner Chastain will portray Dorothy Kilgallen, an American columnist and reporter, who suspects Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in the killing of US president John F. Kennedy and uses her fame and influence to find the real killer, flying in the face of the CIA, mafia bosses, and the FBI.

Levinson, whose credits include Rain Man and Bugsy, will direct from a screenplay by David Mamet. Production is set to begin in early 2025 in Boston. Producers are Corey Large and Jason Sosnoff for Baltimore Pictures. Large is financing the project, with John Burnham, Bernie Gewissler, Patatian and Jordan Nott on board as executive producers.

“There has been a profound shift in the independent landscape and audiences are looking for new and original movies to enjoy when they choose to go to the cinema,” said Patatian. “Drawing from my relationships with filmmakers and creative talent, Concord Studios is driven to bring compelling and high-quality content to the big screen.”

Patatian led sales at Arclight on Paul Schrader’s Cannes Competition selection Oh, Canada, Renny Harlin’s Deep Water, and the romantic comedy Under The Stars starring Toni Collette and Andy Garcia, which she produced. At Capstone she handled Kandahar, Fall, Silent Night and The Estate, and served as executive producer on Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio and Lionsgate’s Manodrome starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Odessa Young.

Her career path includes director of international sales at Blue Box International and director of sales and marketing at Kathy Morgan International. She began her career at Universal Pictures in Madrid.