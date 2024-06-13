Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has grossed an estimated $4.9m from its first wave of international releases on Wednesday in a crucial release that will set the tone of Disney’s year at the box office.

After a pandemic era strategy under former Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent Pixar titles direct to Disney+, this will be a litmus test for the brand. Will audiences wait at home for what they know will debut on streaming service Disney+, or will they venture into the cinemas?

Last year’s Elemental finished on a solid $496m worldwide after a slow start. However this is the Inside Out franchise, and Bob Iger and his executive cohorts will be looking to at least get near, if not emulate, the beloved 2015 original’s $858m final global tally.

Based on the first international day, things look promising for cinema owners. The sequel, distributed worldwide by Pixar owner Disney, opened at number one in eight territories, setting records.

The Philippines delivered the third highest opening day of all-time on $1.5m behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. The Philippines Independence Day opening day was more than seven times higher than that of Inside Out.

South Korea produced $1.4m Korea for the highest Pixar opening day of all-time, the sixth highest animation opening day of all-time, and the third highest non-holiday animation opening day, coming in 267% ahead of its predecessor.

Inside Out 2 produced the highest animation opening day of the year to date in Thailand on $117,000 and the highest post-pandemic opening day by a Hollywood release.

A $1m start in Germany resulted in the third highest Pixar opening day of all time, 95% ahead of Inside Out, which opened on a holiday. Israel delivered $414,000 Israel for Disney and Pixar’s highest animation opening day ever, while $244,000 from Poland produced the fifth highest Pixar opening day of all-time, 215% ahead of the original.

Egypt delivered the highest opening day for a Pixar film, and Austria generated the fourth highest Pixar opening day, 135% ahead of the holiday release of its 2015 predecessor.

Inside Out 2 will be open in around 62% of the international footprint by Sunday and arrives on Friday in the UK, Australia, and Mexico.

In North America, Inside Out 2 is now tracking to open at around $90m, whereas Disney, as studios always do where their own films are concerned, is low-balling the forecast at $80-85m. The highest debut of the year to date is Dune: Part 2 on $82.5m.