Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is on course to cross $500m at the global box office by Friday after the sequel reached a $438.7m running total heading into Thursday, powered by a record-setting Italian debut.
The ongoing adventures of Riley and her emotions earned $29m internationally for a $203.3m running total, and brought in $30m in North America for a $235.4m tally.
Inside Out 2 opened top of the charts in four key markets on Wednesday, led by $4.2m in Italy where it produced the highest animated opening day of all-time, the seventh highest opening day ever by a non-local film, and the highest post-pandemic opening day. It came in 397% ahead of the 2015 original.
In France, $4m delivered the third highest Pixar opening day of all-time, and the highest opening day of 2024 to date. This was 171% ahead of Inside Out.
Spain generated $3.3m for the highest opening day of all time by an animated film, and the highest post-pandemic opening day. Belgium produced the highest opening day of all time by an animated film, and the third highest opening day ever by a Disney or Pixar film, opening 133% ahead of Inside Out.
Mexico leads the way among the active international markets on $42.2m, followed by the UK on $18.7m, $17.6m in South Korea, $10.8m in Germany, $9.4m in Argentina, $8.8m in Philippines, $8.3m in Central America, and $7.7m in Australia.
Colombia has generated $7.3m, Chile $6.2m, and Peru $5m.
Inside Out 2 stormed out of the gates at the weekend in a $295m worldwide launch and will certainly have more than doubled that by the end of its second weekend. It opens in Brazil today and in China on Friday.
