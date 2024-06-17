Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 14-16) Total gross to date Week 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £11.3m £11.3m 1 2. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) £1.9m £7.1m 2 3. IF (Paramount) £414,673 £11.4m 5 4. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £389,000 £15m 6 5. The Garfield Movie (Sony) £354,829 £7.9m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27.

Disney’s Inside Out 2 stirred up plenty of emotions at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend after its £11.3m debut made it the biggest opening of the year so far and the third-highest of all time for an animated feature.

The Pixar sequel opened in 684 sites, for an impressive £16,520 location average. It is ahead of 2024’s previous highest opener Dune: Part Two, which debuted with £9.3m, and is the biggest opening since Barbie’s £18.5m.

It also surpassed the 2015 original which opened on £7.4m and is the best opening weekend for an animated title since 2019’s Toy Story 4, which scored £13.3m. The film was just behind 2010’s Toy Story 3 (£11.5m) but did beat out 2018’s Incredibles 2 (£9.6m) and 2016’s Finding Dory (£7.6m).

Inside Out 2 sees emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust return to guide lead character Riley through puberty with the help of some new emotions Anxiety and Ennui. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Kyle McLachlan, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Tony Hale.

Next in line was Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, dropping just 34% in its second weekend to rev up another £1.9m for Sony. The fourth instalment in the buddy cop franchise now sits at £7.1m, surpassing the lifetime total of Bad Boys (£5.1m) and closing in on Bad Boys II (£8.7m). It still has a way to go to match that of Bad Boys For Life which finished on £15.7m in March 2020.

In third place was Paramount’s IF which scored £414,673 in its fifth outing to bring its total up to £11.4m.

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes hit £15m in its sixth weekend after seeing in another £389,000.

In fifth place, Sony animation The Garfield Movie added another £354,829 in its fourth weekend to bring its total up to £7.9m.

Wilding results

Sitting outside of the top five for the first time was Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Warner Bros title tipped over the £6m mark in its fourth weekend after adding £234,000.

In its second weekend, fellow Warner Bros’ title The Watched dropped 54% to lure in £177,000. The M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror has a total of £808,000.

Universal’s The Fall Guy added £175,902 for a cume just shy of £12m after seven weeks.

Anthony Hopkins-starrer Freud’s Last Session debuted with £72,989 for Vertigo Releasing. Matthew Brown’s drama follows the founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) in discussion with writer CS Lewis (Matthew Goode).

Met Film Distribution opened David Allen’s nature documentary Wilding on £65,000 from 57 screens, making it the biggest documentary opening of the year so far. The film, which is based on Isabella Tree’s 2018 book Wilding: The Return of Nature to a British Farm, has a total of £127,000 including previews.

Curzon’s La Chimera added £36,328 in its sixth weekend for a cume of £781,428.



On its eighth session, Challengers served up another £35,500 for Warner Bros to bring its total to £6.5m.

Kung Fu Panda 4 looks to be ending its box office run just shy of £22m after 12 weeks of play. The Universal animation added £28,662 to its £21.8m pot.

Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt made £25,635 on its second weekend for Signature Entertainment. The western romance now stands at £193,771 in total.

Nicolas Cage-led Ireland-shot thriller Arcadian opened on £18,440 for Vertigo Releasing.

Park Circus’ slate of re-releases brought in £14,414 forT he Matrix and £6,841 for new opener The Adventures Of Priscilla: Queen Of The Desert.

Marie Amachoukeli’s Ama Gloria debuted on £13,097 for BFI Distribution. The 2023 Cannes Critics’ Week title, about an intense bond between a six-year-old girl and her beloved nanny, made £21,705 including previews.

Julia von Heinz’s road trip drama Treasure opened on £11,569 for FilmNation Entertainment and Bleeker Street. The Berlinale Special Gala selection stars Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry as an American music journalist and her Holocaust survivor father Edek take a trip to his homeland of Poland.

Indian comedy Grr - All Rise, The King Is Here opened on £9,320 for Yash Raj Films.