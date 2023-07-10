Worldwide box office July 7-9

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) $64m $64m $31.4m $31.4m 53 2. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) $58.3m $247.9m £31.8m $126.7m 53 3. Never Say Never (various) $53.5m $120.2m $53.5m $120.2m 1 4. Lost In The Stars (various) $45.6m $428m $44.8m $427.7m 4 5. Elemental (Disney) $39.6m $251.8m $30m $142.7m 49 6. Chang An San Wan Li (various) $25.1m $28.1m $25.1m $28.1m 1 7. Sound Of Freedom (Angel) $18.2m $40.2m - - 1 8. The White Storm 3 (various) $17.9m $24.4m $17.9m $24.4m 1 9. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony) $17.2m $642.2m $9.2m $284.6m 64 10. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount) $12.6m $407.7m $7.6m $261m 66

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ opens at global top spot

Sony’s release of the fifth film in the Insidious series – Insidious: The Red Door – landed at the top of the global box office, with an estimated $64.1m. The Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse film topped the North American chart with an estimated $32.7m, and added $31.4m for 52 international markets.

The international result is the best for a horror film in the pandemic era, as well as the best for the Insidious franchise in like markets.

Latin America, with an estimated $11.9m, proved the hero region – led by Mexico with $5.8m, marking Sony’s biggest ever horror opening in the territory.

Asia-Pacific delivered an estimated $7.7m, including a powerful $3.7m for The Philippines – the highest horror opening weekend of all time, and the biggest opening weekend of 2023. India began with an estimated $1.5m – Sony’s best ever opening for a horror film.

In Europe (an estimated $9.6m), UK/Ireland led with $2.8m. Middle East contributed $2.2m to the international tally.

Key markets yet to release include Indonesia (July 12), South Korea (July 19) and Spain (July 20).

The Red Door is a direct sequel to the second film in the series Insidious: Chapter 2, and returns the spotlight to original characters played by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. (The third and fourth films were both prequels to Insidious.) Wilson makes his directing debut with the film, working from a screenplay by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems.

The Red Door is chasing the franchise global box office record of $167.9m set by 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key. Russia delivered $7.3m to that total – a territory that will be missing this time around.

‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ hits $248m

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny fell 56% at the North American box office in its second session, and 49% for international. This fifth film in the Indiana Jones series grossed an estimated $31.8m in its 52 international markets – slightly ahead of the Insidious: The Red Door opening number – plus $26.5m for North America, combining to deliver $58.3m for the July 7-9 weekend.

Cumulative totals are $126.7m for international, $121.2m in North America, and $247.9m combined. The film faced competition from previews of Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in a number of international markets.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads the international pack with $16.8m, ahead of France ($11.4m), Japan ($9.5m), Australia ($7.5m) and Germany ($7.4m). China ($3.2m) is only the 11th biggest international market on the film.

The Dial Of Destiny, which has a pricey production budget reported at $295m, is chasing the $790.7m grossed globally by fourth Indiana Jones film The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull: $317.1m in North America and $473.6m for international markets.

‘Elemental’ posts strong hold

While famous IP often burns brightly but quickly at the box office, original stories can flicker steadily as they engage audiences. Family films, generally, can enjoy an extended life.

So while Disney’s Indiana Jones film is beginning to show signs of burnout, its latest Pixar title, Elemental, is giving cause for optimism, with a decline of just 21% at the weekend in North America, as well as an exact same 21% drop among international holdover markets. Throw in an estimated $3.8m opening for UK/Ireland, and the weekend international number for Elemental ($30.0m) was level with the previous session.

So far, Elemental has grossed $109.2m in North America plus $142.7m for international markets, giving a global total of $251.9m.

In cumulative totals, South Korea continues to lead for Elemental with a very robust $25.8m, ahead of China ($15.4m), Mexico ($13.5m), France ($9.0m) and Australia ($8.0m). The film’s particular appeal in South Korea has been attributed to several causes, including Korean American director Peter Sohn drawing on his own immigrant experiences in the US. Elemental’s female protagonist, Ember, must decide between following in the footsteps of her own immigrant father (who runs a convenience store) and pursuing her own creative dream.

Elemental rose 14% at the South Korean box office at the weekend – achieving its highest weekend tally there to date, where it’s now in its fourth play week. The film rose 32% in Australia and 3% in Brazil, and also increased in smaller markets such as Uruguay, New Zealand, Vietnam, Chile and Israel.

Elemental has already exceeded the lifetime total of the last original-IP Pixar title to achieve a global theatrical release – 2020’s Onward ($141.9m) – but that film saw its life cut short by the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Before Onward, original story Coco grossed $814.4m worldwide – including $189.2m for China (which Elemental very evidently won’t match) and $9.4m for Russia.

Chinese films pepper global chart

No fewer than four of the titles in the latest weekend global top 10 chart come from China – including the films ranked third and fourth. That means that the likes of Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken ($10.4m on its second weekend of release) and Warner Bros’ The Flash ($7.2m for its fifth weekend of play) have fallen out of the top 10 chart.

In China, Happy Pictures’ Never Say Never has opened with $53.5m according to Comscore figures – and $120.3m including extensive previews since June. It’s the second feature directed by actor Wang Baoqiang, following 2017’s Buddies In India. Wang stars in the drama about a former boxing champion who trains orphans from China’s remote countryside.

Mystery Lost In The Stars – about a husband who does not believe that a reappeared missing woman is, as she claims, his wife – continues its strong box office run, and has now reached $428m.

Animation Chang An San Wan Li and undercover-cop drama The White Storm 3 – both new releases – also make the global top 10 (see chart).

Sandwiched between these two new entries in the chart is North American release Sound Of Freedom – starring Jim Caviezel in a faith-based drama about a former government agent who rescues children trapped in a sex trafficking ring. The $40.2m cumulative total includes box office takings since the July 4 holiday release – see North America box office report.