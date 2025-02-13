Lionsgate has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Ruben Östlund’s aeroplane disaster satire The Entertainment System Is Down from the Coproduction Office, as part of a slew of new deals on the anticipated title, starring Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Keanu Reeves and Nicholas Braun.

Further territories sealed include Germany & Austria (Alamode Film / Wild Bunch Germany), Italy (Lucky Red / Teodora Film), Australia and New Zealand (Sharmill Films), Canada (Elevation Pictures), Spain (Elástica Films / BTeam Pictures), Benelux (September Film), Switzerland (Bord Cadre films), Eastern Europe (Gutek Film / Aerofilms), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Portugal (Alambique Filmes), Baltics (Filmstop), Latin America (Sun Distribution Group), the Middle East (Falcon) and China (Road Pictures).

“Many of these distributors have been releasing Ruben’s films for more than a decade now,” said Nadine Rothschild, head of sales at Coproduction Office. ”We have succeeded in hitting rarely seen prices for independent distributors, matching the sky-high ambitions of this project.”

A24 has already scooped US rights to the film, and SF Studios has Nordic distribution rights.

Filming kicked off in late January and will run through the end of May, with principal photography primarily on a studio set in Hungary built around a real Boeing 747 acquired for the production.

The Entertainment System Is Down is produced by Sweden’s Plattform Produktion with Germany’s Essential Films and France’s Parisienne de Production. Co-producers are BBC Film, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television, ARTE France Cinéma, ZDF/ARTE, SF Studios, Norway’s Eye Eye Pictures, Denmark’s Paloma Productions, and the UK’s Good Chaos.

Financing is from the Swedish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA), the Norwegian Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, with the participation of Canal+, Disney+ and ARTE France and with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA. Produced in association with Proton Cinema, Bord Cadre, Sovereign Films, Cinema Inutile, and Gold Rush Pictures.

Ostund is the two-time Palme d’Or-winning director of The Square and Triangle Of Sadness. Entertainment System is set on a long-haul flight between the UK and Australia where the entertainment system fails and passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored.