Italian sales agent Intramovies has unveiled a string of deals for Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman’s prize winning Vittoria, which premiered in the 2024 Venice Film Festival’s Horizons Extra strand.

The film has sold to France (Les Films Du Camélia), Benelux (Cineart), Japan (Starcat), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Films) and Latin America, Portugal, English speaking Africa and Spain (Sun Distribution / Diamond Films), and Greece (Filmtrade).

Vittoria centres on a Naples hairdresser, with three sons and a devoted husband, who is consumed by the dream of having a daughter. Determined to make it a reality, she decides to adopt, risking her marriage, her sons’ well-being, and her own moral compass.

Based on true events, the cast primarily consists of non-professional actors portraying themselves.

Vittoria won the ARCA Award for best Italian film and the FEDIC Award for best film in Venice Horizons. It went on to take the Golden Alexander Award in Thessaloniki IFF – Meet the Neighbors Competition, the Best Script Award in Cairo IFF and the Best Actress Award in Les Arcs Film Festival.

Vittoria was produced by Lorenzo Cioffi for Ladoc, Giorgio Giampà for Zoe Films and Nanni Moretti for Sacher Films.

The film was distributed theatrically in Italy by Teodora and all the inflight rights are handled by Penny Black Media.