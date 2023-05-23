China’s iQiyi has closed fresh sales of Hachiko, a Chinese remake of Japanese feature Hachiko Monogatari, about a loyal dog who waited for his owner in the same spot even after his death.

The Chinese adaptation has been acquired for Latin America (Star Films) and CIS and Baltics (Kinologistika) with further deals pending.

Directed by Xu Ang and executive produced by Yeh Jufeng, film stars Da Huang, Feng Xiao-gang and Joan Chen.

Based on a true story, the 1987 Japanese feature was remade in the US as Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, starring Richard Gere, which was released in 2009.

The Chinese version follows a loyal dog named Ba Tong that encounters his owner-to-be in a vast crowd and becomes a member of his family. But as time passes, the dog is left waiting in the place where their beautiful home once stood.

Released March 31 in China, Hachiko took $40.7m at the box office according to local distributors Hengye Pictures and iQiyi Pictures.

CMC Pictures released the film in North America, the UK, New Zealand and Australia on April 20. Creative Media Network Company released it in Hong Kong and Macau on the same date.

It made its festival premiere at the Udine’s Far East Film Festival in Italy on April 25.