The International Film Festival Rotterdam has expressed its solidarity with Iranian director and actress Soheila Golestani, calling her “a victim of oppression” after she was prevented from leaving Iran to participate as a jury member for the festival’s Tiger competition.

Golestani, who stars in Mohammad Rasoulof’s Oscar-nominated The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, had been due to attend the festival as a juror alongside Yuki Aditya, Winnie Lau, Andrea Luka Zimmerman and Peter Strickland.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig is also screening in the festival’s Limelight section, with exiled filmmaker Rasoulof due to attend a panel on Cinema and the Rise of Authoritarianism, which will be hosted together with the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk.

In a statement, IFFR festival director said Vanja Kaludjercic: “We are saddened but not surprised that Soheila has been unable to leave Iran and join us in Rotterdam for the Tiger Jury – having seen Mohammad’s journey with this vital project is to have witnessed time and again the real consequences of speaking truth to power.

“Mohammad joins us both to share his film and also participate on a panel about cinema in the face of a rise of authoritarianism – and Soheila’s experience underscores how real and urgent these issues are. We stand with her in solidarity and hope that she is supported by the global film community at this time – as she is the victim of oppression and a backlash for speaking out that many artists know all too well.”

Golestani is reportedly accused of propaganda against the Iranian regime and promoting immorality through her role in The Seed Of The Sacred Fig. A court case has been held but no verdict has been issued yet.