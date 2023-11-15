The European Film Academy will honour Spanish director Isabel Coixet with the award in European achievement to world cinema at the European Film Awards.

The director will be the guest of honour at the ceremony on December 9 in Berlin.

Coixet made her debut in 1989 with Demasiado Viejo Para Morir Joven, which was nominated for best new director at Spain’s Goya awards.

She went on to become the most decorated female filmmaker at the Goyas with nine wins for films including 2003’s My Life Without Me, 2017’s The Bookshop and 2006’s The Secret Life Of Words. Her other films include Map Of The Sounds Of Tokyo, Elegy, Nobody Wants The Night and Listening To The Judge.

Coixet’s most recent feature Un Amor premiered at San Sebastian where it won the Feroz Zinemaldia award.

The director is also the honorary president of the European Women’s Audiovisual Network EWA.

Last year, the European achievement award was given to Palestinian director Elia Suleiman.