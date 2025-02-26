Isabella Rosselini has joined the cast of Mike Newell’s The Bitter End (working title), opposite Joan Collins as Wallis Simpson.

Production on the film is set to begin in May 2025 in the UK, for John Gore Studios.

John Gore, Richard Holmes and Francis Hopkinson will produce the film, with executive producers Hilary Strong, Michael Foster and Percy Gibson. Embankment Films handles worldwide sales.

Written by novelist Louise Fennell, the film will depict the final years of Simpson, the American divorcee who became duchess of Windsor after marrying King Edward VIII.

Rosselini will play Suzanne Blum, a French lawyer who exerted coercive control over Simpson as her obsessed confidante.

“Louise Fennell’s script allows us to delve into the complex and devastating relationship between these two iconic women, the profound impact they had on one another and their lasting mark on history,” said Rosselini.

Rosselini is nominated for best supporting actress at this weekend’s Oscars for her role in Edward Berger’s papal drama Conclave, having previously been nominated at numerous ceremonies across awards season including the Baftas and Golden Globes.