Isabelle Huppert will receive the 16th annual Lumiere Award at Lyon’s classic film-focused Lumiere Festival set to run October 12-20.

The prolific French actress will be honoured for her career during the week-long celebration of heritage film complete with a parallel classic film market run by Cannes’ Thierry Fremaux that typically draws a host of acclaimed talent from across the globe.

Huppert has earned two best actress prizes at Cannes for Michael Haneke’s The Piano Teacher and Claude Chabrol’s Violette, plus 16 Cesar nominations and two wins. She earned an Academy Award nomination and won the Golden Globe for Paul Verhoeven’s Elle in 2017 and won a Bafta for The Lacemaker in 1978. Huppert has starred in films directed by French auteurs including Jean-Luc Godard, Claire Denis, Bertrand Tavernier, Diane Kurys, Maurice Pialat, and Catherine Breillat and international masters from Joseph Losey to Marco Ferreri, Michael Haneke, Hong Sang-Soo and Michael Cimino.

“Capable of moving from a sophisticated comedy to a demanding auteur film, she never stops filming, turning each of her characters into a singular enigma that she enriches with her genuineness and irony,” the festival said in a statement announcing the award. Recent films include Patricia Mazuy’s Cannes 2024-premiering Visiting Hours and André Techiné’s Berlin 2024 feature My New Friends and upcoming projects include taking on multiple roles in Tonino de Bernardi’s Close-Up.

The Lumière Award was launched in 2009 by Frémaux to recognise a leading film industry figure celebrating their complete filmography and key role in the history of cinema. Huppert succeeds 2023’s prize winner Wim Wenders, and former award recipients including Tim Burton, Catherine Deneuve, Jane Campion, Pedro Almodóvar, Jane Fonda, Martin Scorsese, the Dardenne brothers, Wong Kar-wai and Clint Eastwood.

The festival’s International Classic Film market (MIFC) dedicated to classic cinema and film rights will host its 12th edition during the festival from Oct. 15-18.