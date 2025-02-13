France’s Indie Sales has closed first distribution deals on Jean-Pierre Améris’ It Takes Two To Tango, starring Valerie Lemercier and Gerard Darmon.

It is about a famous 70 year-old crooner on a train to Geneva to end his life and the enthusiastic fan who thwarts his plans.

It has sold to Weltkino in Germany, Polyfilm in Austria, Pathé Suisse in Switzerland, Vertigo in Belgium and Luxembourg, TVA in Canada, NOS LUSOMUNDO in Portugal, New Cinema in Israel, and Cirko in Hungary.

Denis Carot and Sophie Revil at Escazal Films produced the film that is now in post and ARP will release in France in April.

Indie Sales debuted It Takes Two To Tango at January’s Paris Rendez-vous and is continuing talks at EFM alongside titles including Rachel Lang’s thriller Mata, starring Eye Haïdara and Mélanie Laurent, Antwerp-set sequel Gangstas from Bad Boys: Ride Or Die directors Adil & Bilall, Leonora Carrington biopic Leonora In The Morning Light, Jan & Raf Roosens’ debut feature Comeback,and Michel Gondry’s Berlinale Generation selection Maya, Give Me A Title.