Anica, the Union of Italian Exporters, which represents most of the country’s leading sales agents, has expressed concern about the launch of Rai Cinema’s new film sales operation.

Rai Cinema International Distribution makes its market debut at EFM this week with a slate of 10 films. It will handle new features, while existing TV and film sales distribution operation Rai Com will sell library titles.

In a statement issued exclusively to Screen, Anica noted its “concern about the entry into the market of a fully publicly funded operator” which it described as a “giant” compared to other Italian companies.

Anica said: “Clearly our companies cannot be considered ‘rival sales companies’ because – from micro to large enterprises—we are all private companies, and therefore hardly competitors of a public co-producer and funder that can count on “an €85 million annual budget”.”

The launch of Rai Cinema International Distribution comes at a difficult time for many Italian sales companies. Automatic state aid for sales agents to help them pay competitive minimum guarantees has been under government review for months now.

Anica called on Rai Cinema International Distribution to keep the Italian market “dynamic” and to operate in a spirit of fair competition, ”despite the obvious advantage deriving from its role as co-producer and funder.”

It noted that private and independent Italian international distribution companies, despite small budgets, have contributed to successes in recent years such as The Eight Mountains, Nostalgia, The Hummingbird, Perfect Strangers and There’s Still Tomorrow.

“Therefore, we hope that most films will remain available to independents, just as we hope that automatic contributions will return accessible to compensate the disparity of means of independent sales companies to invest in minimum guarantees.”

The statement concluded: “The Union of Italian Exporters ANICA is confident that an accessible market will be maintained for independent domestic sales companies, which are an important part of the entire supply chain and play a key role in selling and promoting Italian works, talents, and independent producers abroad.”

Anica represents around 70% of Italian sales agents.