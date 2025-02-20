Italy’s Minerva Pictures has unveiled a slew of sales on its EFM slate including for Taavi Vartia’s Finnish survival thriller Ice Skater and Stefano Sardo’s erotic thriller Close To Me.

Ice Skater was acquired by Spain’s Inopia, CIS’s Magic Films, Latin America’s Clube Filmes, and by Foxx Vision for the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Now in post, Ice Skater stars Norwegian actress Thea Sofie Loch Næss as a woman who finds herself stranded on an ice floe in the Arctic Sea.

Close To Me, which is co-distributed with TVCO, was acquired for German-speaking countries by Splendid, CIS by Magic Films, Bulgaria by Beta Film, and India and SAARC countries by VR Films and Studios. Close To Me is the second film by Stefano Sardo and centres on betrayal as a mysterious woman enters a couple’s lives, played by Riccardo Scamarcio and Mariela Garriga

Minerva has also sold Alessandro Tonda’s Iraq war drama The Negotiator, based on true events, to Australia & New Zealand (Palace), CIS (Red Castle Group), India and SAARC countries (VR Films and Studios), and Bulgaria (Beta Film).

Elsewhere Daming Chen’s Chinese-American thriller Unspoken has sold to North America (Saban Films), German-speaking territories (Pandastorm), and India and SAARC countries (VR Films and Studios).

Giulio Base’s religious drama Judas’ Gospel, which stars Rupert Everett, Paz Vega, John Savage and Abel Ferrara, has sold to Romania (Malusa Consulting) and Bulgaria (Beta Film).

Supernatural thriller The Bitter Taste by German director Guido Tölke has sold to 4Digital Media for North America.

Venice out of out-of-competition title Things We Said Today by Andrei Ujica, which takes as its starting point The Beatles’ arrival in New York City in 1965, has sold to Only Hearts for Japan and Beta Film for Bulgaria.