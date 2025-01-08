Italy’s Open Reel has taken on international sales for Brazilian director Rafaela Camelo’s The Nature Of Invisible Things, which world premieres next month in the Berlinale’s Generation Kplus strand.

The Nature Of Invisible Things is the first feature directed by Camelo whose previous shorts, Desires of the Flesh and The Beads, premiered at Sundance and Berlinale.

A co-production between Brazil and Chile, it is produced by Daniela Marinho at Moveo Filmes.



It tells the story of two ten-year old girls whose paths cross in a hospital where they form an unexpected bond. Their connection leads them on a bittersweet journey of loss, farewells and quiet discoveries about life. The film stars Laura Brandão, Serena, Larissa Mauro, Camila Márdila and Aline Marta Maia.



As a project, the feature was part of Karlovy Vary Eastern Promises First Cut+, of the First Cut Lab Paadiso Brazil and of Belo Horizonte Brasil CineMundi.